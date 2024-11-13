Opener McSweeney braces for ‘unique’ Bumrah challenge

McSweeney was drafted into the Australia squad after a slew of impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield tournament and in the recent ‘A’ series against India

Australia opener Nathan McSweeney, who is set to debut against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said he has been preparing for the “unique” challenge of facing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

McSweeney was drafted into the Australia squad after a slew of impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield tournament and in the recent ‘A’ series against India.

McSweeney, 25, will partner Usman Khawaja at the top in the series opener in Perth and during the five-Test series.

“There’s probably not [much I can do to replicate how Bumrah bowls]. Obviously, he’s got a unique action. He’s one of the best bowlers in the world.

“So, it’s going to be hard to mimic that. I’m just looking forward to all of that and I can’t wait,” McSweeney told SEN.

McSweeney, who captained the Australia ‘A’ side in the 2-0 series win against India ‘A’, said he has been watching the bowling clips of Indian quicks including Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

“I’ll definitely dive a lot deeper into it when I get to Perth. I’ve looked at a few clips of what they’re bowling attack stacks up like. I’m just trying to visualise how I’m going to go about it. Facing a new bowler can be a slight challenge to just pick up their action,” he said.

“I’ve got a whole week before I head off to Perth, so, I can get mentally ready and I guess it starts now in preparation to hopefully start really well.

“In the last month or so I really feel like I’m batting the best I ever have. I think I’m the best I’ve ever been prepared to take this opportunity,” he said.

