Indian boxer Sumit advances to semis

He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

Indian boxer Sumit confirmed a bronze medal for the country with a win over Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar in the 86kg category quarter-final in the Elorda Cup here on Wednesday. Sumit showcased his power and precision to win 5-0.

Zoram Muana displayed superior technique in the 51kg category pre-quarter-final to overcome another Kazakhstan boxer Daryan Kulzhabayev by a split 4-1 verdict. He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

