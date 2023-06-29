Breaking News
Indian boxer Sumit advances to semis

Updated on: 29 June,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Kazakhstan
PTI

He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

Indian boxer Sumit confirmed a bronze medal for the country with a win over Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar in the 86kg category quarter-final in the Elorda Cup here on Wednesday. Sumit showcased his power and precision to win 5-0.


Zoram Muana displayed superior technique in the 51kg category pre-quarter-final to overcome another Kazakhstan boxer Daryan Kulzhabayev by a split 4-1 verdict. He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal on Thursday.


Also Read: India women’s boxing team coach Bhaskar Bhatt quits


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

