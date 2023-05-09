India's Sachin Siwach storms into second round at World Boxing Championships

The former World Youth champion showcased his technical prowess to register a 5-0 unanimous decision win and cruise to the bantam weight pre-quarterfinals
Indian boxer Sachin Siwach (54kg) made a winning start to his maiden World Championships campaign, dispatching Serghei Novac of Moldova with a facile victory here on Monday.
