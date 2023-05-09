Breaking News
India's Sachin Siwach storms into second round at World Boxing Championships

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Tashkent
PTI |

The former World Youth champion showcased his technical prowess to register a 5-0 unanimous decision win and cruise to the bantam weight pre-quarterfinals

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach (54kg) made a winning start to his maiden World Championships campaign, dispatching Serghei Novac of Moldova with a facile victory here on Monday.


Also Read: Sumit & Narender crash out, Deepak & Hussamuddin cruises ahead at World Championships




The former World Youth champion showcased his technical prowess to register a 5-0 unanimous decision win and cruise to the bantam weight pre-quarterfinals. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

