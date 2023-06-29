Breaking News
Pole vaulter Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12m at Golden Spike meet

29 June,2023
AP , PTI |

Top

The 23-year-old world record holder improved his previous outdoor best of 6.11 this season at Hengelo, Netherlands, earlier this month.

Pole vaulter Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12m at Golden Spike meet

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis competes in the men’s pole vault event in Ostrava on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Pole vaulter Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12m at Golden Spike meet
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis cleared a world-leading outdoor 6.12 metres at the Golden Spike meet. The 23-year-old world record holder improved his previous outdoor best of 6.11 this season at Hengelo, Netherlands, earlier this month.


Duplantis cleared 6.12 with his first attempt before failing to clear 6.17 on Tuesday. “I just tried to do the best I could as I always do and I’m pretty happy with the 6.12 to win,” Duplantis told the Czech public television. The American-born Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, set a world record of 6.22 at an indoor meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on February 25.


Another world-record holder, American shot putter Ryan Crouser, dominated the competition with a throw of 22.63 metres to improve his own Golden Spike record. Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the women’s 100 hurdles in 12.42 seconds. Also, South Africa’s Akani Simbine was the fastest in the men’s 100, finishing in 9.98 to beat European indoor 60-metre champion Samuele Ceccarelli of Italy who clocked 10.15


