Hughes clocks 9.83s to break Christie’s 100m British record

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes celebrates after winning the 100m dash at the Icahn Stadium in New York on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Zharnel Hughes broke Linford Christie’s 30-year-old British 100m record on Saturday, closing late from third to win in 9.83 seconds at the New York Grand Prix athletics meet.

The 27-year-old Anguilla-born Briton sped past Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake and American Christian Coleman over the second half of the race to capture the title in a key warmup meet for qualifying for August’s World Championships at Budapest. “Anything is possible,” Hughes said of the remainder of the season.

“And the great thing is we haven’t started speed work yet. So this is just raw speed and endurance.” Hughes, the 2018 European 100m champion, defeated runner-up Blake by 0.1 of a second with 2019 world champion Coleman third in 10.02. Hughes lowered the old British mark of 9.87 set by Christie in 1993 at Stuttgart. It prompted Hughes to recall a prior New York meet where he raced sprint legend Usain Bolt, now among his training partners in Jamaica.

