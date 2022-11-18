×
Lashu enters quarters four Indians progress on Day Two

Lashu enters quarters; four Indians progress on Day Two

Updated on: 18 November,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Besides Lashu's commanding 5-0 win, Preeti Dahiya and the country's two male pugilists also progressed into the next stage. Preeti blanked Colombia's Claudia Daniela 4-0 in the women's 57kg round of 32 bout

Lashu enters quarters; four Indians progress on Day Two

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Indian boxer Lashu Yadav made her way into the women’s 70kg quarter-finals after thrashing Poland’s Marta Czerwinska by unanimous decision in the Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.


Besides Lashu’s commanding 5-0 win, Preeti Dahiya and the country’s two male pugilists also progressed into the next stage. Preeti blanked Colombia’s Claudia Daniela 4-0 in the women’s 57kg round of 32 bout. In the men’s section, Harsh beat Hungary’s Levente Olah to pocket the 60kg opening round match comfortably by 5-0 margin.



Also Read: Lovlina, Alfiya pack a punch!


Ashish, on the other hand, was given a walkover in his 54kg round of 32 contest against Nima Bayati of Iran.

