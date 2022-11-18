Tennis star Garcia’s WhatsApp crashed for two days after WTA Finals victory

“I saw that I had so many messages that my WhatsApp crashed for two days [laughs]. We’ll see how it goes next week, but I could see that there was a pretty incredible enthusiasm and it warmed my heart,” Garcia was quoted as saying by We Love Tennis France

Caroline Garcia

French tennis star Caroline Garcia received so many messages on WhatsApp that it eventually crashed after she won the “biggest title of her career” at the WTA Finals. In the final, Garcia defeated Aryna Sabalenka.

“I saw that I had so many messages that my WhatsApp crashed for two days [laughs]. We’ll see how it goes next week, but I could see that there was a pretty incredible enthusiasm and it warmed my heart,” Garcia was quoted as saying by We Love Tennis France.

Also Read: Becoming youngest ever World No.1 means a lot: Spanish teen Alcaraz

In the last five months, Garcia has managed to win four titles including a maiden WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati and a first WTA Finals title. As a result, Garcia also returned to No.4 in the world—the ranking she previously achieved in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal