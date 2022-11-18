×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tennis star Garcias WhatsApp crashed for two days after WTA Finals victory

Tennis star Garcia’s WhatsApp crashed for two days after WTA Finals victory

Updated on: 18 November,2022 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“I saw that I had so many messages that my WhatsApp crashed for two days [laughs]. We’ll see how it goes next week, but I could see that there was a pretty incredible enthusiasm and it warmed my heart,” Garcia was quoted as saying by We Love Tennis France

Tennis star Garcia’s WhatsApp crashed for two days after WTA Finals victory

Caroline Garcia


French tennis star Caroline Garcia received so many messages on WhatsApp that it eventually crashed after she won the “biggest title of her career” at the WTA Finals. In the final, Garcia defeated Aryna Sabalenka. 


“I saw that I had so many messages that my WhatsApp crashed for two days [laughs]. We’ll see how it goes next week, but I could see that there was a pretty incredible enthusiasm and it warmed my heart,” Garcia was quoted as saying by We Love Tennis France.



Also Read: Becoming youngest ever World No.1 means a lot: Spanish teen Alcaraz


In the last five months, Garcia has managed to win four titles including a maiden WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati and a first WTA Finals title. As a result, Garcia also returned to No.4 in the world—the ranking she previously achieved in 2018.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK