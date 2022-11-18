Becoming youngest ever World No.1 means a lot: Spanish teen Alcaraz

The Spaniard will be 19 years, 214 days on 5 December, the 2022 year-end ranking date when he will take the mantle of youngest from Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 years, 275 days in 2001

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz said ending the year as the youngest ever tennis World No.1 was “an amazing achievement” and a reward for his hard work.

The Spaniard will be 19 years, 214 days on 5 December, the 2022 year-end ranking date when he will take the mantle of youngest from Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 years, 275 days in 2001.

Alcaraz was assured of ending as number one on Tuesday when Casper Ruud overcame Taylor Fritz, which ensured Rafael Nadal could not reach the last four at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The older Spaniard needed to win the tournament to finish the season number one. Alcaraz started the year at 32 in the world and made the biggest rise to finish top in 50 years of the rankings. He was unable to play in Turin due to an abdominal injury. He becomes the first player outside of the Big Four of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal to top the final rankings since Andy Roddick in 2003.

“It means a lot to me. I mean, to get this trophy, the world No. 1, to be part of tennis history along with a lot of legends, for me is an amazing feeling,” said Alcaraz.

