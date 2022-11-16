Boxer Vishwanath opens India’s campaign in style

×
Updated on: 16 November,2022 08:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The Chennai boxer, 17, shifted gears impressively in the deciding three minutes after an intensely fought first two rounds to emerge winner by a split 3-2 decision in the men’s 48kg category

Vishwanath Suresh. File pic


Asian youth champion Vishwanath Suresh claimed a thrilling win over Ireland’s Patsy Joyce Thady to open India’s campaign on a winning note at the IBA Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain on Tuesday.


The Chennai boxer, 17, shifted gears impressively in the deciding three minutes after an intensely fought first two rounds to emerge winner by a split 3-2 decision in the men’s 48kg category.



