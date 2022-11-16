Boxer Vishwanath opens India’s campaign in style

The Chennai boxer, 17, shifted gears impressively in the deciding three minutes after an intensely fought first two rounds to emerge winner by a split 3-2 decision in the men’s 48kg category

Vishwanath Suresh. File pic

Asian youth champion Vishwanath Suresh claimed a thrilling win over Ireland’s Patsy Joyce Thady to open India’s campaign on a winning note at the IBA Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain on Tuesday.

