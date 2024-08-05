Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024 | A day of dualities: Hockey team ascends, Sen's Olympic gold dream eludes

Updated on: 05 August,2024 11:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With no new medals added to the tally, India fell to 53rd place in the overall standings, holding on to its three bronze medals

Indian men’s hockey team (L), Lakshya Sen (R). Pic/AFP

The Indian men’s hockey team lived up to the billing to secure a spot in the Olympic semifinals for the second consecutive edition, however, Lakshya Sen's fervent bid for gold turned into a quest for bronze, marking a bittersweet Sunday for India in Paris. With no new medals added to the tally, India fell to 53rd place in the overall standings, holding on to its three bronze medals, all won in shooting (women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, and men's 50m rifle 3 positions). 

