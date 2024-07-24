Breaking News
Aditya Seal: ‘Story set over one night’

Updated on: 24 July,2024 05:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Aditya, who joins Akshay and Taapsee in Khel Khel Mein, says film depicts how dynamics between friends changes in a few hours

Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar

What do you get when Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal huddle together? A mad story of one night, says Aditya Seal. The actor reveals that their upcoming rom-com, Khel Khel Mein, delves into the themes of friendship and relationships, all unfolding over the course of a night. “Khel Khel Mein is a story set over one night, and how it changes relationships between friends. It’s a roller-coaster of emotions and hilarity, exploring the dynamics of friendships and romantic entanglements. There is nuance and depth, over and above the fun and frolic,” he says.


Director Mudassar Aziz took the project on floors in London last October and is now readying it for an August 15 release. Seal is upbeat about the movie’s cast that is led by Kumar and has a diverse set of actors.  “It’s such a unique cast that has a diverse fan base. Between Ammy paaji and Pragya, we have gone all the way from north India to down south. We all bonded as one, and had so much fun on set that there were days when we would wait for the others to finish their last few shots and then leave together.”  




Aditya Seal taapsee pannu Akshay Kumar bollywood news Entertainment News

