Aditya Seal joins Kajol and Prabhu Deva in 'Maharagni'

Aditya Seal will be working with Kajol in the new film

Acclaimed actor Aditya Seal is set to join the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated film 'Maharagni'. Directed by Charantej Uppalapati, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes the legendary Kajol and the iconic Prabhu Deva.

Aditya Seal, known for his compelling performances in films such as 'Tum Bin II' and 'Student of the Year 2', is thrilled about his new role. The actor expressed his excitement, emphasizing how significant this opportunity is for him.

"It's a dream come true for me," Aditya Seal said. "I grew up watching Kajol's versatility as an actor and the God of Dance Prabhu Deva. Sharing screen space with both the stalwarts is surreal. I am ecstatic about this opportunity to work alongside such legendary actors."

'Maharagni' promises to be a captivating blend of drama, dance, and emotion, bringing together some of the finest talents in the industry. Aditya Seal's addition to the cast is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the film.

Acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati, widely celebrated for his exceptional cinematic vision, is making his much-awaited Hindi debut with the high-budget action thriller ‘Maharagni - Queen of Queens.’ The film features an ensemble cast including Kajol, Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal. The highly anticipated mass entertainer marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after 27 years.

The first schedule of ‘Maharagni - Queen of Queens’ has been completed and the makers have unveiled the official teaser of the film. The video opens with Prabhu Deva stepping out of a charter plane, immediately setting the tone with his epic, badass persona as he takes down a group of goons. The action then shifts to Samyuktha Menon, who amidst a high-stakes chase, shares her quest for revenge.

The narrative further takes a turn with Naseeruddin Shah lying in a hospital bed sharing his heartfelt last wish and Kajol emerging in her ‘Maharagni’ avatar, exuding power and strength as she packs a punch. The intriguing first glimpse promises a blend of intense action and gripping drama.

Opening up about the project, Director Charan Tej Uppalapati stated, “Directing Maharagni - Queen of Queens has been a labour of love. Collaborating with actors like Kajol, Prabhu Deva, Naseer sir, Samyukta Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta has elevated the project to new heights. Their unmatched charisma and acting abilities breathe life into the characters, and I can't wait for the audience to witness this on screen."