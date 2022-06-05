Watch video! Aditya Seal: In Mumbai I can't drive for five minutes without abusing someone

Aditya featured on mid-day.com's Mumbai Meri Jaan

Aditya Seal recently joined mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' to speak about his favourites in the city. What isn't his favourite though is Mumbai's traffic!

The actor says, "Initially it was still alright because I was excited about driving. It used to be a lot of fun but then it got really bad. My work is in a lot of different places so I have a driver who drives me around now. When I'm sitting with him, I'm okay even if there is traffic I don't care. I listen to music or talk on the phone. When I'm driving I don't think I can go five minutes without abusing someone or something. I don't roll down the window but I give those dirty looks."

