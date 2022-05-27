Watch video! Do you know which is Shankar Mahadevan’s favourite snack in Mumbai?

Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Nikhil D’souza join mid-day.com’s Mumbai Meri Jaan

Joining mid-day.com, to share all their favourites in the city, we have Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa and Nikhil D’souza in the latest episode of Mumbai Meri Jaan.

Recalling their school and college days, Shankar says, “My school was OLPS in Chembur and attended DY Patil Engineering college and became a Computer science engineer.” Ehsaan reminisces, “I went to The Cathedral and John Connon School and Lala Lajpat Rai College, where in the first year I went for my exam without knowing where the classroom was! Then I did correspondence and went abroad to study music” Shankar jokes, “I can’t imagine Ehsaan as a college student.”

Loy adds, “School wasn’t my favourite! My mind was always outside the classroom, there was always music in my head.” Nikhil says, “I studied at Sacred Heart Boys High school at Santacruz west.”

