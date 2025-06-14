Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunjay Kapurs last words before dying of heart attack revealed heres what he said

Updated on: 14 June,2025 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Some reports have now discovered Sunjay Kapur's last words before he breathed his last after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. Additionally, his family has been facing legal hurdles in getting his body back to India, thus causing delays in his funeral.

Sunjay Kapur

Popular Industrialist Sunjay Kapur recently died of a heart attack in London. The news of his sudden passing away at the age of just 3 sent everyone into shock.  Sunjay was the head of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar. Besides, he was also well-known for being the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. Soon after the news of his death broke, reports pointing to a rather bizarre nature of his death emerged. Several reports claim that his death was caused by swallowing a bee. 

Sunjay Kapur's last words


Sunjay reportedly suffered a heart attack while he was playing polo in London. And now a new The Telegraph report says his last words have been revealed. The portal noted that witnesses at the polo match heard the billionaire say, "I've swallowed something". As a result, many believed he had swallowed an insect. 


Business consultant Suhel Seth reportedly told ANI, Sunjay was riding a horse and playing polo when he accidentally swallowed a bee. The bee then got stuck in his throat, causing irritation and a state of panic, which led to a heart attack. The businessman succumbed to a heart attack.

Despite the reports, his company, Sona Comstar, in its statement, did not disclose the reason for his death. Thus, an official word on the cause of death is not out yet.

Sunjay Kapur funeral

Sunjay’s father-in-law and the father of his wife Priya Sachdev, Ashok Sachdev, reportedly told NDTV that Sunjay's funeral will take place in Delhi. He said, “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites." Meanwhile, reports claim that the funeral may be delayed due to certain legal formalities which are required due to his US citizenship. 

According to sources, "The complication arises from the fact that Sunjay was a US citizen who passed away in the UK, leading to an extended legal process before his body can be flown to India for the final rites."

Sunjay Kapur was actor Karisma Kapoor's former husband. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

(With inputs from ANI)

