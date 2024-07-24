Mallika Sherawat tweeted in 2009, “Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be the US President, Kamala Harris"

We knew that Mallika Sherawat could don multiple hats but never anticipated that the role of a fortune-teller would be among them. US President Joe Biden’s decision to step away from the upcoming presidential race has cleared the way for Kamala Harris, and interestingly, netizens feel this development has been manifested by Sherawat. Talking about Harris, who comes bearing Tamil roots, Sherawat had tweeted in 2009, “Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be the US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!” In the wake of recent developments, this tweet of Manifest Sherawat is gaining attention again.

Back on set

After a break from television following her last show, Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi Joshi is back on the set. She shared a sneak peek of her new project, which is currently being shot in Chandigarh. The actor, 26, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set, but did not disclose details about the project. Joshi is best known for her role as Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running shows on Indian TV. It also featured Mohsin Khan. In Barsatein, she featured alongside Kushal Tandon.

What’s India searching

A list of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2024 was recently released, and features five Hindi, three Malayalam, and two Telugu films. IMDb’s list is determined by the page views of the website’s monthly visitors. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has bagged the top spot on the list, with Manjummel Boys securing the second place. Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin said, “This reflects the love of our audience from across the world. This inspires us to keep pushing boundaries.” Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter was on the third spot.

We have a date

The makers of the Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon-starrer romantic comedy, Ghudchadi announced yesterday that the movie will release online on August 9. Sharing the first poster online, they wrote, “Double the pyaar = Double the confusion! Watch Ghudchadi, streaming from August 9.” It has been written and directed by Binnoy K Gandhi. Meanwhile, while Tandon has Welcome to the Jungle in her kitty, Dutt, who last featured in the Tamil film Leo (2023), has several projects in the pipeline.

New addition

Arjun Rampal has joined the cast of the Telugu-language streaming show, Rana Naidu. The series focuses on the on-screen father-and-son duo of Rana and Naga Naidu, with the second season promising more adrenaline-pumping drama. The show, also starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, is an action-packed drama on family feuds and follies. It follows the story of the titular character, who makes a living by fixing the messes left behind by his famous clients, earning him the moniker “fixer of the stars.”

This post!

When Zeenat Aman felt “undervalued”, she took to Instagram to strike up a conversation around the matter. “Amid the barrage of collaboration requests that materialise in my inbox, there are some that stand out for unpleasant reasons. Yet none compare to the impudence of multimillion dollar brands that expect my endorsement in exchange for ‘brand association’ and a ludicrously low fee. Such brands pay an eye-watering penny to their ambassadors, one of whom beautifully reprised a role I originally played. I am over 70 years old, and have held my own in this industry for over half a century. I have immense respect for myself,” she wrote.

Putting Bigg Boss to task

The makers of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 issued a clarification yesterday regarding an ‘obscene’ viral video circulating on the internet. They stated that the video clip in question has been ‘doctored to include obscenity and is fake’. The makers have initiated action against those responsible for creating and distributing defamatory content. On Monday, Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to shut down the show due to obscenity. She pointed out that the episode, which aired on July 18, featured housemates engaging in inappropriate acts in front of the camera. Yesterday, in response, a JioCinema spokesperson stated in an official statement: “Bigg Boss OTT did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake.”