Mallika Sherawat’s tweet from 2009 has resurfaced on X which read, "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President."

Mallika Sherawat, Kamala Harris Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mallika Sherawat predicted 25 years ago Kamala Harris could be US President x 00:00

After pulling out of the US Presidential election, Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee. Kamala, who comes bearing Tamil roots is certainly a celebrity favourite, not just in Hollywood but Bollywood as well. Actor Mallika Sherawat, who is currently residing in the US, had predicted 25 years ago that Kamala could be the US president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallika’s tweet from 2009 has resurfaced on X which read, "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!"

Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

Meanwhile, in response to Biden's endorsement, Harris expressed gratitude, stating in a released statement, "I am honoured to have the President's endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

Members of the Hollywood fraternity have backed Kamala too. Singer and director Barbra Streisand, comedian and TV host, Ellen DeGeneres, as well as Jimmy Kimmel and Cardi B have pledged their support to her. Besides these, celebs like Ariana Grande, Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill, and Kerry Washington, also took to social media and urged Americans to vote for Kamala.

On Monday, a special puja was held at the family temple in the ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district to invoke blessings for her upcoming presidential election in the United States.

The village's Shri Dharmasastha Temple has a unique wall where the names of people who have made contributions to the temple are etched in Tamil, and the Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2025 US election, Harris, is also one of them.

On the work front, Mallika was last seen in 'RK/RKay', a comedy-drama by Rajat Kapoor. The film also features Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Kubbra Sait.

Mallika stepped into the glitzy world of showbiz in 2002 with 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye'. She was later seen in films such as 'Khwahish' and 'Kis Kis Ki Kismat'.

In 2004, she made jaws drop and raised eyebrows with her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Murder'. She gained international acclaim with her work in movies such as 'Hisss' and 'Politics of Love'.

(With inputs from Agencies)