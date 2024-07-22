Breaking News
Ariana Grande, Mark Ruffalo, and other celebs react as Joe Biden withdraws from US presidential race

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Ariana Grande, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Mark Ruffalo Pic/AFP, Instagram

Hollywood celebrities took to social media and reacted to the news of United States President Joe Biden's decision to conclude his re-election bid. The decision comes after a reportedly faltering campaign, amid mounting concerns about his age and fitness. He has endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. From singers to actors, here’s what the who’s who of Hollywood had to say. 


Mark Ruffalo, known to play Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wrote on X, “Okay everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn’t be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion.”


‘Scandal’ fame Kerry Washington shared a picture with Kamala and wrote, “In the name of democracy, @JoeBiden did a brave and bold thing. I’m tremendously grateful for his years of service - and I am awed by his selfless leadership. Make no mistake. Our fight now remains EXACTLY the same. We must do everything we can to prevent another Trump presidency and an authoritarian government. @KamalaHarris can and will win this! I believe in her and I believe in us. Let’s gooooooooooooo!”


Actor-producer Mindy Kaling, best known for playing Kelly Kapoor in ‘The Office’ shared a picture with Biden and simply wrote, “Thank you Mr. President.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Actor Mark Hamill, who is known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, wrote, “@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.”

Singer Ariana Grande shared Biden’s post endorsing Harris and included a link to vote in her Instagram stories. 

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country. Notably, Biden has been isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas. His announcement to withdraw from the race to be the next president comes following mounting pressure from Democrats after his incoherent performance in the nationally televised debate with former US President Donald Trump on June 27.

(With inputs from ANI)

mark ruffalo ariana grande Joe Biden hollywood news

