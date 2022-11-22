×
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties

Updated on: 22 November,2022 02:40 PM IST  |  Leh
PTI

Top

The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 10.05 am, was 191 kilometers north of Kargil

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties

Representative Image


A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh's Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. There were no reports of casualties or damage to property.


The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 10.05 am, was 191 kilometers north of Kargil, the NCS said.



Also Read: Chinese military confirms disengagement of troops of China and India from Gogra-Hotsprings PP 15 in eastern Ladakh


The quake in the earthquake prone Himalayan region was at a latitude of 36.27 degrees north and longitude of 76.26 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

