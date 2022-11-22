PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia earthquake

×
Updated on: 22 November,2022 02:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake in Indonesia, and said India stands with that country in this hour of grief.


A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday.



"Saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the earthquake in Indonesia," PM Modi said in a tweet and tagged Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"Deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief," he said.

Rescuers searched for bodies and survivors on Tuesday in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the earthquake.

