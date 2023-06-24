Breaking News
Delhi Court affirms police's authority for thorough interrogation of accused

24 June,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

Vacation Judge Aparna Swami of the Delhi court took note of accused Rishabh Sharma's "non-cooperative attitude during the investigation"

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A court here has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of cheating, saying the police's power to probe cannot be clipped by denying the opportunity of sustained interrogation of an accused.


Vacation Judge Aparna Swami took note of accused Rishabh Sharma's "non-cooperative attitude during the investigation" and dismissed his plea while directing him to join the investigation.


The case relates to cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and forgery. "Police power of investigation cannot be clipped by denying the opportunity of sustained interrogation of accused for conclusion of evidence, particularly in a case of this nature where several facts are still to be unravelled," the judge said.


She also noted that the accused was involved in a "serious offence of cheating" in which a huge sum of money was involved and that the investigation was at a nascent stage.

The court further noted in an order passed on June 12 that the accused was not a permanent resident of Delhi and the co-accused in the matter are still absconding.
Rishabh Sharma had sought anticipatory bail, claiming he was not the main accused in the case.

The prosecution opposed his application on the ground that he has been evasive in his replies and of the Rs 11 crore cheated, Rs 3.44 lakh was traced to the bank account of the accused.

The amount was allegedly deposited in the bank account by his father Prem Ratan Sharma, who was the main accused in the case, the prosecution told the court, adding Prem Ratan Sharma was arrested on May 4, 2023, while the FIR was lodged in 2019.

