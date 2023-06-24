Breaking News
shot-button

Boy attacked by leopard, Andhra Pradesh Forest Officials capture the predator

Updated on: 24 June,2023 12:23 PM IST  |  Tirupati
mid-day online correspondent

Andra Pradesh: Additional principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife (APCCF, WL) Shanti Priya Pandey said the big cat was captured around 11 pm

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The Andhra Pradesh forest department has captured the leopard that recently attacked a three-year-old boy at Tirumala when he was on a pilgrimage with his family, a senior official said on Saturday.


Additional principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife (APCCF, WL) Shanti Priya Pandey said the big cat was captured around 11 pm on Friday. It is a sub-adult male leopard captured at Mamandoor Mitta area near the Seventh Mile point, adjacent to the First Ghat road, Pandey told PTI.


The leopard went into the trap set by the forest department around the area where it took the boy away on Thursday night biting in its jaws when he was with his grandfather and while his parents were walking a little ahead on the steps in Tirumala forest area.


Once the boy was rescued, he was shifted to Padmavathi paediatric hospital where a team of expert doctors treated him. The doctors had noted that the boy is out of danger as no injuries were found on his nerves or spinal cord.

In the wake of the leopard attack, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on Friday decided to allow devotees only in groups of 200 accompanied by security guards, post 7 pm on the footpath.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

