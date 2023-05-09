Eyewitness said wildcat regularly comes to enjoy some shade in the Royal Palms area

A grab from a viral video of the lounging leopard

Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms

A leopard was spotted in an abandoned hotel building near Royal Palms on Monday morning. No one was injured or nor was an incident reported.

A viral video shows the wild cat perched up high inside the compound of an abandoned multi-storey hotel and watching the traffic pass below.

“The place is abandoned and uis comparatively cooler and has been the leopard’s regular space for a while. He must have come to rest there. He was sitting there for about three hours or so and then left without bothering anyone,” an eyewitness told mid-day.

There have been regular instances of leopard sightings in the green patch areas of the suburbs, including Aarey Milk Colony, Film City, and IIT-Bombay.