Mumbai: Dusty road leaves Goregaon's Royal Palms residents gasping

Updated on: 01 March,2023 06:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Aarey locals complain about road dust which, besides making life hell, is also posing serious risk to health

Locals have claimed that the road has been in a pathetic condition for years


While residents of Aarey Milk Colony may live next to a forest, those of Royal Palms, an upscale neighbourhood, have been gasping for breath due to massive amounts of dust in the area. The main road in the colony is being concretised by the BMC.


The contractor appointed by the civic body is carrying out the work in patches to prevent traffic jams and the vehicles have been diverted via internal roads. The BMC is making sure that these internal stretches are in a good shape and mid-day has reported on their repairs. However, the road to Mayur Nagar and Royal Palms from Aarey Market junction is in a pitiable state and commuters are being made to inhale dust from the uneven road surface.



Locals say the air quality in Aarey has deteriorated over the past year
Royal Palms resident Rupesh Shukla said, “The road has been in a pathetic condition for many years. We, residents, are struggling to get the authorities and local politicians to act, and the situation remains unchanged. We are compelled to use this dusty pothole-ridden road, which is causing severe health issues, especially to school-going children and the sick and elderly. Dust pollution in the area is causing visibility issues. We, taxpayers, are left with no option but to use this dhool wala road.  God help us.”

Another resident  Satyam Ganji said, “Air quality in Aarey colony has been very bad for the past year, especially after the roads made by the public works department via a contractor were washed away in 15 days of the monsoon in July 2022. Since then, residents have been suffering like hell on unsafe, pothole and accident-prone roads from Unit 5 to Unit 29. For the past two months, the BMC dumped debris on road for levelling, which has released particulate matter into the air, posing a threat to life. Aarey colony once used to be the lungs of Mumbai. Poor kids are unable to breathe while going to school. The authorities must act immediately.”

Anthony C Godinho, another resident, said, “The road conditions from Aarey market to Mayur Nagar at Goregaon East are pathetic. For years, Royal Palms residents have been following up with the authorities to repair the street but we have not got a concrete reply. Also, there are no street lights. It has become very difficult to travel.”

