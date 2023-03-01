Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi

Locals say 20 birds died in past few days, official says rising mercury could be to blame

Govandi residents have sought an investigation into the matter

Is a disease claiming the lives of chickens in Govandi? Locals claim that in the past few days around 20 chickens have died in the area. According to them, the dead fowl were found drooling, which might be due to a viral ailment related to poor air quality.

In the past three to four days, incidents of chickens dying have been noticed by locals in the vicinity of Kamla Raman Nagar near the dumping road at Govandi.

Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, founder, Govandi Citizens Forum, said, “The sudden death of approximately 15 to 20 chickens in a week is a clear symptom of climate change.

Earlier, in the non-winter season, approximately 40 to 50 chickens had died. We have observed that just before dying, the body of the chickens shows stiffness and saliva was seen coming out from their mouth. We suspect that the poor air quality and dirty toxic humidified air might be one of the root causes for the spread of viral infections ailment among them. The BMC and animal husbandry department should investigate the deaths of the poultry.”

He added out that the AQI of Govandi has been 300.

Sources in the animal husbandry department told mid-day that the complaint has been forwarded to the authorities concerned.

Sources from the BMC and animal husbandry department told mid-day that the reason for the deaths needs to be investigated, but bad air quality can’t be it.

Shaikh claimed that though he had complained about the matter to the civic body and department, no one has contacted him yet.

A senior official said, “It is the job of the state government's animal husbandry department to look into the matter.”

A source in the department stated that the deaths might be happening as the daytime temperature is rising while the mercury is dropping at night.