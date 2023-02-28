Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi

Development comes 4 months after first three measles cases were found in M-East ward in November last year

After four months, two health posts in the most-affected M-East ward called off the measles outbreaks as no suspected cases of fever and rashes have been found in the past 28 days. Other health posts continue to report one or two suspected cases in a week.

The M-East ward covers areas like Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Cheetah Camp, etc. It reported nine measles outbreaks since November 2022. mid-day had reported on the death of three children in one family in Rafi Nagar on November 7, 2022. A civic investigation revealed that the children died due to measles and subsequently, many suspected cases were found in the vicinity. Since then, 77 cases and 15 deaths were reported, out of which nine are confirmed to be caused by measles.

A civic official said on condition of anonymity, “Two health posts — Annabhau Sathe and Ayodhya Nagar — have not reported any suspected cases of fever and rashes in the last 28 days. The respective outbreaks are closed.”

According to the civic health department, the city reported over 577 confirmed measles cases and 11 deaths by measles. A majority of the cases were reported between November and December, 2022. In the ongoing year, 111 cases and four deaths have been reported.

According to local field workers and NGOs, one or two cases get reported every week or fortnight, as opposed to 10-12 suspected cases that were reported daily in 2022.

Civic executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “Some wards have closed the outbreaks as no cases were reported. The collective effort of tracing, treatment and immunisation has worked. However, the threate continues, so immunisation and hygiene are important.”

Ward-wise cases (No. of outbreaks and cases)

City: A(2/6); B (2/6); C(1/2); D(1/3); E(7/34); F/S(3/7); F-N(4/23); G-N(1/4); G-S(3/19)

Western: H-E (4/16); H-W(1/2); K-E(2/10); K-W(4/20); P-S (3/10); P-N(7/35); R-S(3/7)

Eastern: L (12/66); M-E(9/77); M-W (5/15); N (3/9); S (2/8)

Total Active Outbreaks -79/379

Closed measles outbreaks till Feb 25

Panjarpol health post (HP) (C ward); Shantinagar HP (H-East ward); Sarovdaya HP (K-East ward); Appapada HP (P-North ward); Himalaya HP (L ward); Nehru Nagar HP (L ward); Asalfa HP (L ward)