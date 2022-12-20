Measles outbreak in Mumbai: No need of serosurvey yet, says Maharashtra task force

Several experts point at possible change in the pattern of measles infection and call for serosurvey; state task force head says there’s no immediate gain from it
Amid clamour among experts for a serosurvey to gauge the spread of measles in the city and the state, state measles task force chief Dr Subhash Salunkhe said that there is no need for a serosurvey yet. He added that the focus is on early diagnosis, treatment and vaccination of children from around 3 lakh homes in high-risk zones.
Mumbai witnessed 17 measles outbreaks and 90 confirmed cases till October this year. Then there was a surge as the city reported 400 new cases in the past 40 days. There were nine confirmed and five suspected measles deaths during the same period.
In view of the growing number of cases, many experts have, in a recent workshop organised by WHO and UNICEF, raised concerns about changes in the pattern of the disease. They cited that earlier it took at least two weeks to develop pneumonia after contracting measles, which has now come down to four days. They also voiced the importance of conducting a serosurvey to know the spread of the infection.
When asked about serosurvey, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Executive Health Officer Magala Gomare told mid-day, “There are no plans for it yet. It will be discussed in the state task force.”
Dr Salunkhe, measles task force chief, said, “I’m not against serosurvey but I’m certainly not going to indicate that it has to be done now. It is a technical, scientific study and will take up to two months for the outcome. So, there is no immediate gain from it. So far there is no change in pathogenicity and virulence in the measles virus. Hence, as a public health department, the priority is on screening, diagnosing, treatment and immunisation.”
Immunisation so far
. Of the total 2,57,525 children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years, 55,227 or 20.45 per cent were given a dose or measles rubella vaccine in 72 health posts in the city
. Of the total 5,293 children in the age group of 6 months to 9 months eligible for the dose, 1,490 or 28.15 per cent have received the dose at 21 health posts