Mumbai records six fresh Covid-19 cases

Just nine cases recorded across Maharashtra, but one death in Raigad

A man gets his COVID shot at Nair hospital. File pic

Maharashtra on Monday reported just nine Covid-19 cases, which took the state’s tally to 81,36,348, a health official said. One death, in Raigad district, increased the toll to 1,48,412, he added.

The recovery count rose by 15 and reached 78,87,791, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 145, the official informed.

Mumbai circle , which comprises several adjoining districts like Thane and Palghar, reported eight of the new cases, including six in the metropolis, while the ninth case was detected in Nashik circle, he said.

The tally and toll in the country’s financial capital now stands at 11,54,127 and 19,745, respectively.

Mumbai circle has so far seen 23,87,929 cases and 40,133 deaths.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

