Mumbai: Proposal for Vidyavihar bridge extension now awaits final nod

Once approved, bridges department will invite a tender worth Rs 70.93 crore for the extension planned by the BMC

Work in progress for Vidyavihar road overbridge. Pic/Sameer Markande

The civic finance department has finally cleared the proposal on extension of the Vidyavihar rail overbridge. The proposal has now been sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner’s office for the final nod. With the proposed extension, the project cost increased to Rs 178.93 crore from Rs 99.98 crore. Officials said the cost escalation happened due to the additional work for which they will invite a tender worth Rs 70.93 crore. The BMC plans to complete the project by mid-2024.

mid-day had on November 19 highlighted the delay in the finance department clearing the proposal submitted by the bridges department.

“After BMC chief I S Chahal approves of it, we will invite tender for additional work on the bridge,” said an official from the bridges department. He added, “The bridge construction work has not been halted. It is going on as per previously approved tenders. After the final approval, we will invite tenders for the extension work. It will take around a month to issue a work order for the same,” said an official from the bridges department.

Chief engineer Sanjay Kaundanyapure did not respond to mid-day’s messages.

Also Read: Mumbai: Vidyavihar bridge over rail lines get big push

Speaking about the cost escalation, an official said, “The actual cost of the project for a 400-metre bridge including a 99-m girder was Rs 99.98 crore. It rose to Rs 108 crore after the railways made some changes in the design of the bridge. Now, the BMC has decided to increase the length of the bridge to 613 m and the girder to 120 m, which led to the cost rising to Rs 178.93 crore.”

“The plan for the bridge was prepared in 2016. The railways also approved the plan as the bridge is passing over rail tracks. Thereafter, the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Ministry of Railways upgraded the standard of the bridge. Therefore, the design in the rail area had to be changed and permission was taken from the railways,” the official added.

The project was commissioned in March 2018 and was expected to be completed before 2022.

