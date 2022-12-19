Mumbai reports 6 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 39

No death was reported on December 19, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,745, it said
Mumbai on Monday reported 6 new cases of Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the tally of infections to 11,55,049, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.
No death was reported on December 19, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,745, it said.
The recovery count increased by twenty patients to touch 11,35,265.
The city now has an active caseload of 39, the health bulletin said.
According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between December 12 and 18 was 0.0003 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported nine new Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,36,348, according to state health department.
One death was reported on December 19. The death was reported in Raigad district which increased the toll to 1,48,412.
The recovery count rose by 15 and reached 78,87,791, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 145, as per health department data.