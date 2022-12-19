Maharashtra records nine new Covid-19 cases, one death

The recovery count rose by 15 and reached 78,87,791, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 145, as per health department data

Maharashtra on Monday reported just nine Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,36,348, according to state health department.

One death, in Raigad district, increased the toll to 1,48,412. The recovery count rose by 15 and reached 78,87,791, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 145, as per health department data.

Mumbai circle reported eight of the new cases, including six in the metropolis, while the ninth case was detected in Nashik circle. The tally and toll in the country's financial capital now stands at 11,54,127 and 19,745, respectively.

Mumbai circle, which comprises several adjoining districts like Thane and Palghar, has so far seen 23,87,929 cases and 40,133 deaths.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11 Covid-19 cases and no death, which took the tally to 81,36,339 and kept the toll at 1,48,411.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases - Nine; Deaths- One; Recoveries - 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

