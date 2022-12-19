Maharashtra: 1 dead, 10 injured as private bus, container vehicle collide in Raigad

The bus was returning from a wedding ceremony and was carrying 35 passengers

Representative image

One person was killed and 10 people sustained injuries in a collision between a private bus and a container vehicle in Mumbai's Raigad, police said.

According to Police, the mishap took place in Raigad area, adjacent to Mumbai, under the limits of the Khopoli Police Station.

Also read: Maharashtra: Bus with students returning from picnic overturns in Raigad district; 2 killed, 47 hurt

The bus was returning from a wedding ceremony and was carrying 35 passengers, Raigad Police said.

"The container hit a private Volvo bus returning from a wedding ceremony in Sindhudurg. The bus driver died in the collision. There were 35 passengers in the bus, out of which 10 people were injured," a police official said.Police said the injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital.

More details awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.