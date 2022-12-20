Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club

Boy fell from staircase during World Cup final screening as a portion of railing was allegedly broken and left unrepaired; family wants case of negligence against Garware Club
A three-year-old boy died after falling from the sixth floor of Garware Club House, at Wankhede Stadium, where his parents were watching the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. Police said the toddler, Hrudyansh Rathod, had gone to the fifth floor with a ten-year-old relative to use the washroom at 10.46 pm when the incident happened.
While making his way back to the terrace, he lost his footing as the glass railing of the staircase was broken, according to the 10-year-old. Hrudyansh was immediately rushed to Bombay Hospital by the staff of the club, but around 2 am on Monday he was declared dead. The child’s family has demanded that the police register a case of negligence against the club, but the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).
Dhanpat Baid, the brother-in-law of the deceased’s father, told mid-day, “We want justice, and there should be a case of negligence against the club because despite organising such a big event, the railing was left unrepaired. Had there been a proper railing, our boy would have been alive today.”
The event was organised by BJP leader and club vice-president Raj Purohit. He didn’t respond to mid-day’s calls.
A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “An ADR has been registered, the panchnama was done, the statement has been recorded and further inquiry is ongoing.”
DCP Zone 1, Hari Balaji, didn’t respond to mid-day’s calls and messages.