FIFA 2022: Deepika Padukone unveils world cup trophy along with Iker Casillas in Qatar

Deepika Padukone unveils the trophy

Indian superstar Deepika Padukone got the honour of unveiling the winning trophy of FIFA World Cup 2022. The actress flew to Qatar on Saturday morning and carried out her duties tonight ahead of the final match between Argentina and France. Pictures of the actress unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed Lusail Iconic Stadium are going viral.

Deepika looked stunning in a white shirt with a brown and black overall and black skirt. She was accompanied by former Spanish football player Iker Casillas. Fans took to social media to share pictures from the trophy unveiling.

As far as the FIFA World Cup final is concerned, Argentina will play against France for first place in the championship. Notably, media reports said that defending champions France has been affected by a virus that could cause the team's starting centre-back duo to miss the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday.

Raphael Varane shows mild signs of the virus, and fellow defender Ibrahima Konate has not left his room since feeling ill, ESPN reported. Varane and Konate were among five French players who did not report to training two days before the World Cup final versus Argentina. Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, and Kingsley Coman were all sick at the start of the week and did not practice on Friday. France coach Didier Deschamps claimed the team was taking measures to prevent the virus from spreading after Upamecano and Rabiot missed the semifinal win over Morocco."In Doha, temperatures have fallen a little bit, you have air conditioning that is on all the time. We've had a few cases of flu-like symptoms. We are trying to be careful so it doesn't spread, and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously, their immune systems suffer," said the coach as quoted by ESPN.

