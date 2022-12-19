Mumbai Crime: 39-year-old woman loses Rs 1.24 lakh to fake cop

According to police sources, the victim received a robotic call from an international courier company on December 16

Representation pic

A 39-year-old woman filed an FIR against an unknown fraudulent who allegedly duped her by posing as a CBI officer. According to the woman, the unknown person who claimed to be a CBI officer duped her on the pretext of investigating a money laundering case.

According to police sources, the victim received a robotic call from an international courier company on December 16.

As per the statement given to the police by the complainant, “In the call, I was told that some courier has come in my name and I was asked to pay the delivery charge. The caller told me to press the 9 number button for more details. However, I didn't receive any courier so to reply to them pressed the 9 number button. Talking to a customer care person who told me that the courier sent for me was carrying drugs and fake documents. The police will further investigate the matter."

The statement added, "A couple of moments later, I received another call from an unknown woman pretending to be a police officer. She asked me to report to Andheri police station immediately. She later transferred the call to another officer who possesses a CBI officer and told me that the parcel contain a fake Aadhar card using which several unwanted transactions has been done."

As the victim got scared, taking an advantage of the situation, the fraudsters asked her for her Aadhar card photo and bank account details. To avoid the arrest, and harassment, she immediately provided the entire details including the OTP. By using the details, the accused transferred about Rs 1.24 lakh from her bank accounts, the police officer said.

Realising the fraud, the victim approached the MHB police station, Borivli and registered the complaint.

We have registered the case under sections 420 and 34 of IPC, sections 66c and 66d of the IT Act, and begun the investigation.

Our request to the people is to avoid and not entertain unnecessary scams and spam robotic calls and not click unknown links and share the OTP with anyone nowadays the fraudulent are using such tactics to dupe and cheat people, said another officer.

