Mumbai: Borivli girl in search of gaming friends reaches Pune, goes missing

According to reports, the girl left the house at around 6 pm on Monday saying she is going study to at her friend’s home and never returned

Representational image

A 16-year-old class 10 girl who left the house to study at her friend’s place, went missing from Shivaji Nagar area in Borivli West on Monday.

According to reports, the girl left the house at around 6 pm saying she is going study to at her friend’s home, and never returned. The girl’s mother approached the MHB police station and registered a missing complaint.

The cops registered a kidnapping case against the unknown and went ahead with the investigation. Under the guidance of DCP Vishal Thakur Zone XI, and under the supervision of senior inspector Sudhir Kudal PSI Bashir Shaikh and his team, were searching for the girl.

Around 11 pm on the same day, her mother approached the police saying her daughter called and informed her that she is in the waiting room at a Pune railway station.

“We immediately rushed to Pune and found the girl,” said an official.

During the investigation, the girl revealed that she was playing a free fire game on her mobile phone, along with some of her friends from Pune she had never met.

The girl wanted to meet them and reached the railway station in Pune. When she called her friends to meet her, they refused, and post which her mobile was switched off.

“She later realised her mistake, and called her mother and informed her about her location,” said PSI Bashir Shaik.

“The girl is now with her parents,” he added.

