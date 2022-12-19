Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for helping people secure bail using fake documents

Updated on: 19 December,2022 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 03 has unearthed a racket that produces fake documents to secure bail for under-trial accused in severe offences. According to the crime branch, their investigation has revealed that a group of people was involved in submitting fake documents in magistrate courts in Mumbai.


The two accused arrested by the crime branch on Saturday are identified as Nitin Sarvade (49) and Mohammed Shareef Dhalait (50). According to the remand application of the Mumbai crime branch submitted before the Killa court, they received confidential information about the gang that gets fake guarantors with the help of forged documents, especially for those who don’t have any family members to present them as guarantor while securing bail from the court.



The crime branch has said that in one of the cases of cheating by accused Shafiq Shaikh, he was arrested by the Mankhurd police station. "During the initial investigation, we found that the accused provided a fake ration card of a person named Nitin Baban to secure bail for Shaikh," the crime branch has said.


The officials of the crime branch then verified the details of the ration card and found it didn’t even exist. "We found that the accused Dhalait and Sarvade, in connivance with a rationing officer, made fake ration cards, which they provided to various undertrials to secure bail," an officer said.
 
The officials are further investigating the case because they suspect it involves a large syndicate operating in the city with the help of some government officials. 

