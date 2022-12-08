Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’

Crime Branch officers suspect the accused tested the efficacy of Arsenic and Thallium on bizman’s mother, before using it to kill him

Kajal Shah is accused of slow poisoning her husband Kamalkant; (right) Hitesh Jain, Shah’s lover and co-accused in the case

Kajal Shah and her lover Hitesh Jain had allegedly planned to kill Jain’s wife too, suspect Mumbai police’s crime branch. The couple are accused of killing Shah’s husband Kamalkant, a Santacruz-based businessman, and his mother Sarladevi Shah. Crime branch officers said the couple wanted to get rid of their spouses so they could marry each other while also usurping Kamalkant’s property. The duo had allegedly studied a Delhi murder where the accused had used Arsenic and Thallium.

Crime branch officers during the course of investigation and interrogation of both the arrested accused have learnt that Shah and Jain started to have an affair around eight years ago. The duo first met through Kamalkant who was a childhood friend of Jain.

“Kajal and Hitesh wanted to marry each other and were actively trying to do it since the past two years. However, Kajal’s family intervened several times. Due to this, around seven months ago, they decided to kill Kamalkant Shah. They also studied a murder that took place in Delhi where the man was killed using poisonous Arsenic and Thallium. We suspect that they also had plans of killing Jain’s wife after Kamalkant’s death,” crime branch sources told mid-day.

Also read: Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital

Sources from the crime branch said, “There were only two people—Kamalkant Shah and Hitesh Jain’s wife—on the radar of the accused duo as they needed to get rid of them before they could marry. We have also learnt that the couple was caught by Kamalkant on several occasions.”

The case came to light after the death of Kamalkant on September 19. “Due to the alertness of Dr Sanjay Wagle, who noticed zero growth in Kamalkant’s hair, moustache and beard over a month in hospital, a heavy metal blood test was conducted. The test revealed that he was heavily poisoned with Arsenic

and Thallium.”

After police started a probe in the case, it was revealed that his mother Sarladevi, who died on August 13, also reported the same symptoms as Kamalkant, such as stomach pain and vomiting, and died due to multiple organ failure. The crime branch has written to Kokilaben Hospital, where Sarladevi died, asking for her medical history and to check if her blood was tested to ascertain if she, too, was poisoned.

Crime Branch officers suspect that the couple tried the slow poisoning process first on Sarladevi to see if the chemicals prove fatal. “We think that after her death ascertained the efficacy of the chemicals, the duo started to poison Kamalkant,” an officer said.

“The accused Kajal is not cooperating with us. She showed her medical history of skin infection to avert any kind of pressure tactics by cops. We are yet to trace the supplier who procured the Arsenic and Thallium for them,” added the officer.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 8 Submit Request