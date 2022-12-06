Mumbai Crime: ‘Killer wife poisoned our mother, too’

Kin of businessman allegedly killed by wife using arsenic now say even their mother’s death is suspiciously similar and want the police to probe

Kamalkant Shah with his sisters

The sisters of businessman Kamalkant Shah, who was allegedly killed by his wife Kajal and her lover, want their mother’s death to be probed, too. They have revealed how Kajal’s behaviour changed after Kamalkant found out about her affair, and said that when their mother was in hospital before she died, she kept tabs on every update about her. The police are already probing their mother’s death, as they suspect she was also poisoned.

Shah died on September 19 at the Bombay Hospital. A metal blood test showed 350 per cent more than normal levels of arsenic and thallium in his blood. His mother Sarladevi Kapoorchand Shah, who died earlier in August, also showed symptoms of food poisoning. The Crime Branch officials told mid-day that more people are suspected to be involved in the murder. They said it wouldn’t be possible for Kajal and Hitesh to have known about arsenic and thallium or to have procured them by themselves. A Crime Branch source also said they have approached the Kokilaben Hospital seeking to know if they have a sample of Sarladevi’s blood. If they have it, it can be tested to check if it contains the same chemicals as those used to kill Kamalkant.

The police suspect more people are involved in the killing of Kamalkant Shah and his mother (left) Sarladevi

Sources had told mid-day that because the poisons are tasteless and odourless, they were unidentifiable by the victim when diluted in his food or drinking water. The toxic chemicals cause slow poisoning.

Also read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion

Sisters’ support

Shah’s sisters, Kavita Lalwani, Smita and Nehal told mid-day that they had lost their father 36 years ago when they were only 5 years to 7 years old and Kamalkant was just 10. He took on their responsibility and never let them feel the absence of their father.

Nehal said, “For the past two years our brother was depressed due to Kajal’s affair. There were many fights between them. I don’t know why she killed him because Kajal is from a rich family from Surat and her father is a well known industrialist. I am sure that she also killed our mother with the same poisonous chemicals. Our brother and mother were healthy.” The sisters want their mother’s death to also be investigated.

“On August 3 my mother had pain in her stomach and we took her to the family doctor. But it increased and we admitted her to the Kokilaben hospital. The doctors conducted many tests but her organs started to fail. When our mother was admitted to the hospital Kajal’s behaviour was rude. She was always in the mood of quarrelling with us sisters and Kamalkant. She also came to the hospital just as a guest, to meet the patient for some time. But she took updates from the hospital about our mother, frequently,” she added.

‘Kajal blocked sisters’ numbers’

Lalwani said, “Our mother was admitted on August 3 and died on August 13. After her death, Kajal immediately blocked our (sisters’) mobile numbers. Our brother then showed the same symptoms as our mother. On August 14, he experienced pain in his stomach and rushed to the local doctor. But a few days later, the pain increased and he was admitted to the Bombay Hospital where his organs started failing. One of the doctors suspected poisoning and asked for some tests. It was revealed in the tests that Kamalkant was given Arsenic and Thallium mixed in food or water. When this blood report came on September 15, Kajal was in the hospital and she immediately left with her brother and their relatives. We wondered why she did so. Kamalkant died on September 19.”

Kamalkant’s other sister, Smita said, “Kajal loves to paint and Kamalkant had made visiting cards for her so she could start a business with it, but she threw all the visiting cards on his face and fought with us. Our brother was a very helpful man and everything for us. He was God for us.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 1 Submit Request