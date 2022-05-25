Mumbai: Two people end lives in Mankhurd

22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide due to depression and a 40-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide after facing losses in business

Representational Image

Two separate suicide incidents involving a 22-year-old man and a 40-year-old businessman were reported in Mankhurd area of Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

Hrithik Kadam (22) allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his Annabhau Sathe Nagar home on Monday night reportedly due to depression, the official said.

Rashid Ansari (40) allegedly hanged himself in his PMG Colony home after facing losses in his business, the official added.

