Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais air quality improves to moderate category AQI at 197

Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI at 197

Updated on: 28 February,2023 09:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 197 at 9.40 am

Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI at 197

Representative Image


The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai improved marginally to the 'moderate' category on Tuesday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).


According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 197 at 9.40 am.



The SAFAR dashboard on Tuesday showed Worli's AQI as 128 and Andheri's AQI as 111. Borivali's AQI improved to the 'satisfactory' category at 97. While Colaba's AQI and Malad's AQI slipped to the 'poor' category at 201 and 269, respectively.


Also Read: Water cut in Mumbai's Bhandup, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar on March 2-3; see complete list of areas

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, it was a sunny and pleasant morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the mercury settling at 13.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. 

The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent, according to the IMD data. 

The weatherman has forecast party cloudy sky during day time. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stood in the 'poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 226.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai weather indian meteorological department air pollution worli colaba malad borivali

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK