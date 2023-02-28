Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI at 197

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 197 at 9.40 am

Representative Image

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai improved marginally to the 'moderate' category on Tuesday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 197 at 9.40 am.

The SAFAR dashboard on Tuesday showed Worli's AQI as 128 and Andheri's AQI as 111. Borivali's AQI improved to the 'satisfactory' category at 97. While Colaba's AQI and Malad's AQI slipped to the 'poor' category at 201 and 269, respectively.

Also Read: Water cut in Mumbai's Bhandup, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar on March 2-3; see complete list of areas

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, it was a sunny and pleasant morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the mercury settling at 13.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent, according to the IMD data.

The weatherman has forecast party cloudy sky during day time. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stood in the 'poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 226.