Mumbai: Water supply in parts of city to be affected, see complete list of areas

Water supply in some parts of the city will be affected on March 2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Monday.

The civic body said that due to repair works related to water supply in some localities of S and N Wards, on March 2, 2023 from midnight to 12 pm, the water supply would be affected.

The BMC further said, the BMC will undertake the work of connecting 1200 mm and 900 mm diameter water channel at Quarry Road in Bhandup (West) in Mumbai on March 2, 2023. Due to the said repair work, water supply will remain interrupted (stopped) in some areas of S and N section from 12.00 midnight on Thursday, March 2 till midnight on Friday, March 3.

Following are the details of the areas where the water supply will be affected-

1) S Division: Areas adjacent to Pratap Nagar Road, Kamble Compound, Jamil Nagar, Kokan Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Muthu Compound, Sant Rohidas Nagar, Raja Colony, Shinde Maidan, Sonapur, Shastri Nagar, Lake Marg, CEAT Tyre Marg, Subhash Nagar, Ambewadi, Gadevi Marg, Sarvodaya Nagar, Bhattipada, Jungle Mangal Marg, Bhandup (West), Janta Bazar (Market), Ishwar Nagar, Tank Marg, Rajdeep Nagar, Usha Nagar, Village Marg, Nardas Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Tembhipada, Kauri Marg Nearby Areas , Kombadi Galli, Farid Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar, Amar Kaur Vidyalaya Campus, Kaju Hill, Jain Mandir Galli, Buddha Nagar, Ekta Police Chowki Adjacent Area, Utkarsh Nagar, Phugewala Compound, Kasar Compound, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road Area - (Regular Water Supply Time 5.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.) (water supply completely affected).

- Old Hanuman Nagar, New Hanuman Nagar, Hanuman Hill, Ashok Hill Phule Nagar - (regular water supply timings 3.45 midnight to 10.45 am) (water supply completely affected).

- Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar - 1 & 2, Sai Vihar, Sai Hill - (regular water supply timings 4.00 pm to 11.00 pm) (water supply completely affected).

- Area from Mangatram Petrol Pump near Lal Bahadur Shastri Marga to Gulati Petrol Pump Vikhroli, Kanjur Marg (West) Railway Station Adjacent Area, Naval Colony, Dockyard Colony, Suryanagar, Chandan Nagar, Suncity, Gandhi Nagar Ambewadi, Islampura Masjid, Vikhroli Station ( West) Adjacent Area, Lal Bahadur Shastri Adjacent Industrial Estate, DGQA Colony, Godrej Residential Colony, Santoshi Mata Nagar (Tagore Nagar No. 5 - Vikhroli East) - (Regular Water Supply Time 12.00 PM to 11.00 PM) (Water Supply completely affected).

2) N Section: Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Vikhroli (West), Vikhroli Station Marg, Vikhroli Park Site and Lower Depot, Pada Pumping Station Other Sections - Lower Depot Pada, Upper Depot Pada, Sagar Nagar, Municipal Building Zone. - (Regular water supply time 1.30 pm to 6.00 pm) (Water supply completely affected).

- Veer Savarkar Marg - (regular water supply time 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm. Water supply completely affected).

- Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghatkopar (West), Wadhwa, Kalpataru, Damodar Park, Sainath Nagar Marg, Udyan Galli, Sanghani Estate - (Regular water supply timings 6.00 pm to 11.00 pm) Water supply completely affected).

"Residents of the concerned localities are requested to keep the required water supply on the previous day before the water cut during the above mentioned dates. They are also requested to cooperate with the BMC," the civic body said.