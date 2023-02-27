The order said that the acts of sprinkling colored water, indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace

Representational Pic

Ahead of Holi celebrations, the Mumbai Police on Monday issued a prohibitory order and issued a list of punishable offences during the festival.

The order issued by the Mumbai Police said that Holi, Dhulivandan and Rang Panchami Festival will be celebrated from March 5, 2023 to March 11, 2023.

The order said that the acts of sprinkling colored water, indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace.

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police.

An official said, "It is a prohibitory order ahead of the festive days."

The Mumbai Police, as part of its precautionary security measures, is likely to also deploy police personnel across the city during Holi celebrations, sources said.

It said that it is considered to be necessary for the preservation of public peace and public safety to prohibit certain acts mentioned hereunder. The following is prohibited-

- The public utterances of obscene words or slogans, or singing of obscene songs.

- The use of gestures or mimetic representaÈions and the preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other objects or things which may offend dignity, decency or morality.

- The practice of spraying or throwing colored water, dyes or powder on pedestrians.

- Preparation and / or throwing of balloons filled with colored or plain water or any liquid.

The order further said that whoever disobeys the order or abets the disobedience thereof shall be punished under section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Holi, the festival of colours is widely celebrated across the country. In Mumbai holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm. In the city, holi parties are organised as part of celebrations.