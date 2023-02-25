Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpur man makes fake bomb blast threat call to police, held from Palghar

Updated on: 25 February,2023 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

According to the police, the south region control room of Mumbai Police had received a call on February 24 at around 1:35 pm and the called who refused to reveal his identity had informed the police that on February 23, huge quantity of explosives had been brought to the city

Representational Pic


Mumbai Police on Saturday said that it arrested a man who made a fake bomb threat call to its south region control room on Friday. The caller had informed the police that there would be a blast in parts of south Mumbai including a government hospital and crowded places in the city, the police said.


According to the police, the control room had received a call on February 24 at around 1:35 pm and the called who refused to reveal his identity had informed the police that on February 23, huge quantity of explosives had been brought to the city at a coastal area and it would be used to carry out bomb blasts in different parts of south Mumbai. The caller even gave the information of the locations where the blasts would take place.



He told the police that the blasts would take place at Bhendi Bazar, JJ hospital area, Null Bazar, etc. The police immediately acted on the information and beefed up security in multiple areas of south Mumbai and after thorough searches, the call was termed as a hoax, the police said.


"The police searched the landing points, sensitive and crowded areas in the city but nothing was found suspicious," an official said.

After the call was termed as a hoax call. The JJ Marg Police registered a case against the caller who made the fake call and booked him under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 182 (false Information) of the IPC and began to look for the caller, the police said.

After working on the technical clues, the officials of the JJ Marg Police located the caller to Dahanu in Palghar area. He was traced and arrested in the matter within 9 hours of the crime, the police said. 

