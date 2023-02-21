Mumbai: Police raids in Juhu, e-cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh seized; one held

According to the Mumbai Police, A team led by Police Inspector Manoj Sutar raided a shop in the Juhu area where huge quantities of banned e-cigarettes were found. The Police seized the e-cigarettes and detained one suspect in the matter

Representational Pic. iStock

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that, in a major action against the sale of banned e-cigarettes in the city, it conducted a major raid in the Juhu area and seized over Rs 30 lakh worth e-cigarettes.

According to the police, A team led by Police Inspector Manoj Sutar raided a shop in the Juhu area where huge quantities of banned e-cigarettes were found. The Police seized the e-cigarettes and detained one suspect in the matter.

"The total seizure amounts to over Rs. 30.76 lakh after detailed interrogations a man aged, 27-year-old was arrested and handed over to the Santacruz Police for further legal action," an official said.

In recent times, this is the second such raid in the Juhu area, the Mumbai Police had on February 14 said that it had raided two shops in Juhu area and seized e-cigarettes and flavoured tobacco worth over Rs. 4 lakh. Two people aged 22 and 45-year-old were arrested in the matter, the police said.

The Mumbai Police, its crime branch and other units of the city police have been extensively conducting raids in the city after receiving information on sale of banned e-cigarettes in Mumbai.

Also Read: Alert Dharavi cop saves man's Rs 5 lakh transferred to wrong bank account

Earlier, on February 16, the officials of Unit 7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch raided two shops selling the banned e-cigarettes in Chembur and arrested three people in the matter.

The police had also seized e-cigarettes worth over Rs 1.48 lakhs and nabbed three suspects aged- 25, 21 and 36-year-old respectively.

Meanwhile, The police had on Thursday said that the Unit-10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch had raided shops in Andheri and Powai areas and seized over Rs 47,000 worth of e-cigarettes. Following the raid, two people- aged 40 and 43-year-old were arrested for the alleged sale of banned e-cigarettes.