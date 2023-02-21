Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam, team attacked during Chembur concert, cops file FIR

Following the incident, Sonu Nigam reached the Chembur police station late in the night to register an official complaint with the police. The police have registered an FIR in the matter, sources said

Singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly attacked at a concert in the Chembur area of Mumbai on Monday night. The Chembur police have booked a local MLA's son in the matter, the police sources said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. In the video, Sonu Nigam can be seen wearing a white shirt and pant, and his team members being attacked.

Following the incident, Sonu Nigam reached the Chembur police station late in the night to register an official complaint with the police. The police have registered an FIR in the matter, sources said.

In his statement, the singer told the police that his office was approached for a concert, and after finalising the date he had accepted the offer for a performance on February 20.

The show was a part of the Chembur festival and on Monday evening at around 7 pm, he along with his team reached the Chembur Gymkhana. His performance had got over at around 10 pm and while he was walking down from the stage a youth rushed towards him, Sonu Nigam told the police in his statement.

One of his team members, Hariprakash spotted the youth approaching Sonu Nigam and as he held Sonu Nigam, Hariprakash tried to keep him away but he pushed Hariprakash who fell down, he then pushed Sonu Nigam who somehow managed to fall on his feet from the stage. Later, another team member of Sonu Nigam, Rabbani Khan was also pushed into the commotion, who too fell down from the stage, police sources said.

They said that Sonu Nigam further told the police that it was very shocking for him and his team as everything happened all of a sudden and quickly.

Later, the staff from the concert management rushed to the spot and stopped the youth, the police said.

Sonu Nigam further in his statement told the police that when he enquired about the youth, the staff of the management told him that he was the son of a local MLA.

Rabbani Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was given first aid. The doctors recommended an X-ray too.

"On the complaint, the Chembur police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC in the wee hours of Tuesday and have launched investigations in the matter," an official said.

Official sources said that the police have booked Swapnil Phaterpekar under IPC sections 341, 337 and 323 based on Sonu Nigam's complaint.

Suprada Phaterpekar, who organised the event tweeted stating, "As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance, my brother was trying to take a selfie with him. Due to the rush & furore, there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital & was discharged after examination."

She further added, "Shri Sonu Nigam is unhurt. On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu sir & his team for the unpleasant incident. Please donot believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicize the matter."