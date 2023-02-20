Mumbai: Alert Dharavi cop saves businessman's Rs 5 lakh transferred to wrong bank account

The police said that the incident took place on February 18, when the businessman approached the Dharavi Police with a written complaint saying that he had transferred Rs 5 lakh to a wrong bank account while making an online transaction

Representational Pic. iStock

Timely action by a Police Sub Inspector (PSI) of Mumbai Police saved a businessman's hard earned money. The cop, Sagar Khade of the Dharavi Police went an extra mile to ensure that the businessman's money was returned back to him. The cop acted on the matter after receiving just a written complaint from the businessman who had mistakenly transferred Rs 5 lakh to a wrong bank account in Gujarat, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 18, when the businessman approached the Dharavi Police with a written complaint saying that he had transferred Rs 5 lakh to a wrong bank account while making an online transaction. The businessman had to make the payment to someone but while using the internet banking he mistakenly transferred the money to a bank account in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The police said, after receiving the complaint at Dharavi Police Station, the matter was handed over to PSI Sagar Khade of the cyber cell who immediately studied the case and wrote letters to both the banks and requested the bank to freeze the money.

"In such cases, the golden hour turns out to be most important, the sooner the bank is given an official letter, the chances to save the money are higher," said an official.

The cop, after receiving the complaint from the businessman, a resident of Bharat Nagar in Dharavi, checked the facts of the online transaction. He then made sufficient official communications to the banks and even requested the bank to freeze the transaction and further requested to reverse the payment of the complainant, the police said.

The police further said that no FIR was registered in the matter since the money was not debited by the bank account holder who had received the money in his bank account.

"The businessman thanked the police for their efforts after he received his entire money on Monday, the official added.