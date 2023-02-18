Mumbai: 73-year-old man, accused of robbery in 1990 nabbed after 32 years from Bhayander

The man, who had been wanted in a case of robbery that was registered by the Mumbai Police in the year 1990, had a standing warrant issued against him by a sessions court, the police said

Representational Pic

The Borivali Police in Mumbai on Saturday said that it was successful in nabbing a man, 32 years after a serious crime was registered against him at Borivali Police Station.

The police said that he went absconding in the matter and the court had issued a warrant against him.

The man, who had been wanted in a case of robbery that was registered by the Mumbai Police in the year 1990, had a standing warrant issued against him by a sessions court, the police said.

According to the police, the Dindoshi Sessions court had issued a standing warrant against the suspect who was booked under IPC sections including 392 (robbery), 397 (dacoity), 120-B (conspiracy). Following the issuance of the warrant against him, the Borivali Police under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ninad Sawant launched a massive manhunt for the suspect and formed two different teams to trace and nab him.

The police said that it had initially received a tip-off about the suspect staying in his village in Kalwandwadi, Sindhudurg. A team of police officials was immidiatly deputed to his native place but could not find him there.

The officials learned that the suspect had visited his village in somewhere around January this year. He then left from his village and was longer in his native place, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police officials continued to trace him in Mumbai and the adjoining areas and on February 18, the police officials got information on his whereabouts.

A team of police officials found the suspect, who was identified as Vishwanath alias Bala Pawar, was living in the Bhayandar area in Thane from where he was finally nabbed, the police said.

"He had been allegedly concealing his existence for the past 32 years and was found to be changing his locations. After his arrest, he was produced before the sessions court," an official said.