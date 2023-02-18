Mumbai: Woman molested while travelling in autorickshaw in Juhu, one held

According to the police, a woman had approached them on February 16 alleging that she was molested by an unknown person while she was travelling in an autorickshaw

Representative Image

A woman was allegedly molested in Juhu area of Mumbai while she was travelling in an autorickshaw on Thursday night. The police was able to track and nab the suspect within 24 hours of the crime, the police said.

According to the police, a woman had approached them on February 16 alleging that she was molested by an unknown person while she was travelling in an autorickshaw.

The police said that the incident took place at around 10:10 pm when the victim had reached near a signal on road number 10 in Juhu area. The man, who was unknown to her approached the autorickshaw and allegedly molested her.

"On receiving her complaint an FIR under section 354 of the IPC was registered and a team of police officials began to investigate the matter," said an official.

The police said that there were no clear clues on the suspect and the team checked multiple CCTV cameras to establish the identity of the suspect involved in the crime.

The team of officials from Juhu Police checked atleast 15 CCTV cameras and in one particular footage from the CCTV camera of a private shop, a man was spotted. The officials zeroed in on the suspect and began to look for him in the Juhu area. After extensive searches, the officials learned about the whereabouts of the suspect, the police said.

The officials learned that the culprit was a hawker and used to run his business near a church in Juhu.

"Within 24 hours of the crime, the team working on the case was able to locate the suspect and nab him," the official added.

The police said that the suspect who was identified as Arvind Waghela, 47, was initially detained for questioning on Friday and after thorough investigations, he confessed to the crime. He was later placed under arrest on charges of molestation.