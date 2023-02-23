Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman running flesh trade racket held in Vikhroli, three including minor rescued

Updated on: 23 February,2023 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the police, the Mumbai Crime Branch had received a tip-off regarding an alleged prostitution racket being run in Vikhroli area. After receiving the information, a special team was formed that raided a place under the jurisdiction of Parksite Police in Vikhroli

Representational Pic. iStock


The Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday said that it conducted a successful rescue operation and rescued a minor girl and two women from flesh trade.


According to the police, the Mumbai Crime Branch had received a tip-off regarding an alleged prostitution racket being run in Vikhroli area. After receiving the information, a special team was formed that raided a place under the jurisdiction of Parksite Police in Vikhroli.



The police said that the raid was conducted on February 21 and a 45-year-old woman was initially detained in the matter. The woman was suspected to be running the alleged racket and using minors for the illegal business for her monetary gains.


"In the raid, a minor girl was found, she is suspected to be used in the flesh trade and has been successfully rescued by the officials. Two women were also rescued from the racket," an official said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Juvenile Justice Act was registered with the Parksite Police in the matter and further legal action is being taken, the police said. 

Meanwhile, in an another case in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the police on Thursday said they have arrested four men and rescued seven women following a raid at a hotel where a prostitution racket was being run.

The hotel is located in sector 41 of the city and the raid was carried out by a joint team of the local sector 39 police station and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) late Wednesday night, they said.

The rescued women were allegedly forced into flesh trade, according to police. The police had received a tip-off last night about some unethical and illegal activities taking place at a hotel in Sector 41 after which ACP Noida Zone 1 (Rajneesh Verma) was authorised and tasked with raiding the location leading to the rescue of seven women and arresting of four men from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

"An FIR has been registered under the provisions of The Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act. A lot of objectionable items were also seized from the spot. The owner of the hotel and his staff have also been booked in the case, the officer said.

During the raid, police said they also seized 14 mobile phones, a Paytm scanner, Rs 1,900 in cash, among other items.

(with PTI inputs)

